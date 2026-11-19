South Africa registered a convincing nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh on the fifth day of the first Test at the Wanderers on Thursday (Nov 19). The win gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after they wrapped up the contest before lunch. Off-spinner Simon Harmer and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada played key roles in the victory, helping South Africa bowl Bangladesh out for 168 in their second innings. Chasing just 12 runs for victory, the hosts reached the target in 1.3 overs to seal the match.



Bangladesh resumed the final day at 100/5 but struggled to build a strong lead. Harmer continued his impressive run, taking six wickets for 51 runs. It was his second successive six-wicket haul in the fourth innings of a Test match.

Rabada also made a major contribution, claiming three wickets for 48 runs to finish with eight wickets in the match.

For the visitors, Litton Das offered some resistance on Thursday, hitting boundaries against Rabada and Marco Jansen. However, Rabada dismissed him for 39 after an inside edge sent the ball onto his stumps.

Harmer then removed Mushfiqur Rahim, who was caught at short leg, before Mehidy Hasan Miraz was stumped by Ryan Rickelton while stepping out of his crease. The spinner completed his six-wicket haul by dismissing Hasan Mahmud and Ebadot Hossain.

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Earlier, South Africa had posted a massive 557 in their first innings, with Aiden Markram scoring 157 and Ryan Rickelton making 102. Bangladesh responded with 400, thanks to Towhid Hridoy’s 137 and Litton’s 120.

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The victory also took South Africa to the top of the World Test Championship standings.

The second Test will begin in Centurion on Nov 23. Bangladesh will aim to level the series, while South Africa will look to complete a clean sweep.