The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has lodged a formal complaint with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) over an alleged racist gesture by a Palestine player towards India U17 captain Dallalmuon Gangte during their AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier in Kuala Lumpur. India defeated Palestine 4-1 on Tuesday to maintain their unbeaten run in Group E. However, the match was overshadowed by an alleged incident involving Palestine midfielder Soueidan and Gangte.

According to the AIFF, the incident took place during first-half stoppage time on Nov 17. Soueidan allegedly waved his hand in front of his nose near Gangte, a gesture that several viewers and commentators interpreted as a racist stereotype.

An angry Gangte confronted the midfielder, forcing referee Ko Minkuk to step in and separate the two players. Both were also warned.

"The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has formally lodged a complaint with the Asian Football Federation (AFC) regarding an alleged racist gesture made by a Palestine player towards India U17 men's team captain Dallalmuon Gangte during the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match between India and Palestine on November 17, 2026 at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium," the federation said in a statement.

There was another disciplinary incident during the match, as Palestine midfielder Mohammed Jamhour received a straight red card in the first half for kicking Indian player Raj Singh Wahengbam twice.

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Meanwhile, India produced a strong performance to secure all three points. Kamgouhao Doungel gave India an early lead in the eighth minute, but Palestine captain Yazan Khalifah equalised from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute.