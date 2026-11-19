Indian shuttler Rakshita Ramraj pulled off a major upset on Thursday (Nov 19) by defeating Tokyo Olympics gold medallist and current world No. 4 Chen Yu Fei to enter the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open. The 19-year-old defeated the Chinese shuttler 21-18, 24-22 in straight games to win the match. The Indian had also impressed in the previous round, beating Denmark’s world No. 20 Mia Blichfeldt 21-18, 21-18 in 36 minutes to reach the pre-quarterfinals.

Earlier on Wednesday, Indian men’s singles players Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth also registered impressive wins to advance to the pre-quarterfinals. Lakshya additionally secured qualification for the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals.

Former world No. 1 Srikanth defeated Japan’s world No. 15 Koki Watanabe 21-16, 16-21, 21-9 in a 51-minute first-round match at the BWF Super 500 event.



The Indian made a strong start, taking a 10-4 lead in the opening game. Watanabe fought back to level the score at 14-14, but Srikanth won five consecutive points to take the game.

The Japanese shuttler bounced back in the second game to force a decider. However, Srikanth regained control in the final game, taking an early 6-2 lead before winning nine points in a row to seal the match.

The 2021 World Championships silver medallist will next face South Korea’s Yoo Tae-bin.

Also Read - Yuzvendra Chahal creates history, becomes first Indian to take 400 T20 wickets