Yuzvendra Chahal became the first Indian bowler to take 400 wickets in T20 cricket on Wednesday (Nov 18). He achieved the milestone during Haryana’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026 Elite Group B match against Tamil Nadu at Daly College Ground in Indore. The 36-year-old needed just one wicket to reach the 400-wicket mark before Haryana’s third match of the ongoing SMAT season. The leg-spinner finished with figures of 3 for 16 in his four overs.

He reached the milestone by dismissing Tamil Nadu opener Amit Sathvik, who was bowled on the third ball of the sixth over. Chahal later picked up two more wickets, dismissing Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore and Manimaran Siddharth in the 17th over. His efforts helped Haryana bowl Tamil Nadu out for 124 in 19.5 overs.



Chahal has taken 68 wickets in 71 T20 matches for Haryana and 98 wickets in 81 matches for India. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has claimed 233 wickets in 188 matches while representing four teams.

He also took three wickets in six Champions League T20 matches for Mumbai Indians in 2011.



Among Indian bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is second on the list with 366 wickets in 340 T20 matches.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan holds the record for the most T20 wickets and has taken 743 wickets in 543 matches across 548 innings. Rashid is also the only player to have claimed 200 wickets in T20 Internationals.

Indian bowlers with most T20 wickets