Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has criticised the move to drop Mohammed Siraj from the Playing XI for the ongoing first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. India went with four pacers in Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Anshul Kamboj, and Akash Deep. Gavaskar questioned why Siraj was dropped despite not doing anything wrong and hoped for the pacers picked ahead of him to deliver. India did make early inroads, thanks to Bumrah's three-fer, to bring the Kiwis down to 70/5 before Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips added an unbeaten 173 runs to take them to 243/5 at the end of Day 1 (Nov 19).

Gavaskar questions dropping Siraj for Wellington Test

Speaking to the official broadcaster after the toss, which India skipper Shubman Gill won before electing to field and revealing the side, Gavaskar said he was surprised by Siraj's exclusion.

"There were signs when he did not join the Test squad early. I thought they were going to play him after he featured in the final ODI. But this is a surprise. I don't think he has let India down. He has never let India down.

"There is nothing wrong with his bowling. His rhythm is good. He has been fine, from what I have observed of the cricket he has played recently. Why he has not been picked is something I don't know. I only hope the others who have been picked ahead of him deliver," he added.

New Zealand on top after Day 1