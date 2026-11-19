Wellington: New Zealand ended Day 1 (Nov 19) of the first Test against India at the Basin Reserve, Wellington, in the driver's seat despite being 70/5 shortly after lunch earlier in the day. Henry Nicholls (113 not out) and Glenn Phillips (94 unbeaten) then added 173 runs for the sixth wicket to take the hosts to 243/5 at the end of the day. For India, it was Jasprit Bumrah once again who took 3/52, while Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep chipped in with one wicket each.

New Zealand take the day after losing first session

The Kiwis were rocked early, losing four wickets in the first session for just 60 runs. Come the second session, New Zealand added 80 runs for the loss of only one wicket. In the final session of the day, the Kiwis were flying high, blunting anything India had to offer as they added 103 runs for no loss of wickets.

The 173-run unbeaten partnership between Nicholls and Phillips, the second highest for the sixth wicket by New Zealand against India in Tests, brought horrid memories for the Indians from 2014, when Brendon McCullum and BJ Watling added 352 runs after NZ were 94/5, also at the same ground.

The partnership is also the highest against India in Tests for the sixth wicket since Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes added 189 runs at Lord's in 2018.

India rattle Kiwis in opening session

India skipper Shubman Gill opted to field after winning the toss, and Bumrah immediately responded by sending Tom Latham back for a duck on the third ball of the match. New Zealand could not gather their bearings after that and lost three more wickets in the opening session. Anshul Kamboj got Latham's opening partner, Devon Conway (4), behind the stumps, and so did Akash Deep with Rachin Ravindra (15). Bumrah took the fourth and final wicket of the session, dismissing Daryl Mitchell (1) as New Zealand went into lunch at 60/4.