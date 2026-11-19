Jasprit Bumrah, on Thursday (Nov 19), played his first Test in nearly a year and took only three balls to make the impact India trust him to make. The pacer had last played against South Africa in Guwahati in November 2025, but it sure didn't look like it when he opened the bowling against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Day 1 of the first Test. Bumrah opened the bowling for India and immediately reminded everyone why he is considered one of the best in the business.

Bumrah returns to Test cricket with a bang

Skipper Shubman Gill decided to bowl first after winning the toss, and the decision was proven right away, thanks to Bumrah. Bowling to Tom Latham, Bumrah pitched a length ball around off, which the batter thought would leave him along with the angle, but it came back, thanks to the seam pointing towards fine leg. The ball hit the stumps, with Latham lifting his bat up as if to make way for Bumrah's return to Test cricket. Have a look at the wicket below:

India rattle Kiwis in opening session

After losing Latham for a duck, New Zealand could not gather their bearings and lost three more wickets in the opening session. Anshul Kamboj got Latham's opening partner, Devon Conway (4), behind the stumps, and so did Akash Deep with Rachin Ravindra (15). Bumrah took the fourth and final wicket of the session, dismissing Daryl Mitchell (1) as New Zealand went into lunch at 60/4.