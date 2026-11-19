India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss against New Zealand in the first Test at the Basin Reserve, Wellington, on Day 1 (Nov 19) and elected to bowl first. Indian pacers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, who is making his comeback to red-ball cricket after a year, made early inroads and had the Kiwis at 60/4 at the end of the first session. In the next two sessions, however, New Zealand scored 183 runs and lost just one wicket, prompting former players to question the absence of Mohammed Siraj on a pitch that would have suited him. India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, at the press conference after the day's play, defended dropping Siraj owing to the conditions.

India batting coach Kotak defends dropping Siraj

India went with Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, and Anshul Kamboj apart from Bumrah. The three pacers, apart from Bumrah, have played 20 Tests in total and taken 61 wickets. Defending the selection, Kotak said: "I think at the time they pick the team, they think about the best XI, and that's what played. Nothing wrong with Siraj, they thought of the best possible XI and played. Sri Lanka had different conditions. Not a wrong decision to drop Siraj."

Talking about the pacers selected, he added: "Two bowlers swing the ball well and two seam the ball well. And have pace. When you pick an XI, you think about all days. Picked Washi because of four left-handers in the opposition XI."

What do numbers say about Siraj?

Siraj made his debut for India in red-ball cricket in the Boxing Day Test in 2020. He has since played 48 Tests for India and taken 144 wickets - the third highest for India behind Ravi Ashwin (172) and Jasprit Bumrah (169).

As for Kotak's argument about conditions, Siraj has 91 wickets in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries in 23 Tests - the second highest for India since his debut, and only behind Bumrah's 107.

Siraj also has the second most wickets outside home - 103 in 28 matches - not just for India but among all bowlers, and is second only to Bumrah's 107 wickets.

Comparing Siraj's numbers since the debut of the three pacers playing for India, Krishna made his debut for India in the 2023 Boxing Day Test, Akash Deep in Feb 2024, and Kamboj in July 2025. Siraj has taken 85 wickets in 27 Tests since Krishna's debut, 24 more than all three bowlers combined in seven more Tests.