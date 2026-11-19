US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Nov 19) urged Americans to “relax” following a week of technology disruptions that affected airlines, banks and major online services, insisting the incidents were unrelated and that there was no reason for alarm. This comes after a string of outages affected US services over the last week, including Microsoft, FAA, United Airlines, Chase Bank and other financial institutions. The multiple disruptions have put Americans on edge, with questions being raised over what caused them. The Trump administration has ruled out the possibility of cyberattacks.

“Tell them to relax, everything is good. These are individual events,” Trump told Fox News in an interview on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in China, where he is set to hold a historic trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. He was responding to reports that some Americans had begun stockpiling food and water amid concerns over the repeated outages.

Trump said he would inform the public if there was a genuine threat. Suggesting that potential adversaries would think twice before targeting the US, he said, “They know they would be hit so hard and nobody wants to do it.”

A week of disruptions across critical services

The disruptions began last Thursday (Nov 12) when a major Microsoft outage knocked services offline for nearly 24 hours, affecting businesses and users across the world. The following day, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop, bringing flights to a halt for more than four hours.

Further problems emerged on Monday (Nov 15), when United Airlines reported technical issues affecting flights. Customers of Chase Bank and other financial institutions also struggled to access services.

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On Tuesday, an internal classified communications network at the National Security Agency experienced an outage. Users also reported problems with Gmail, Apple Pay, iCloud, Apple's App Store and Marriott services.

FAA outage linked to faulty router

The FAA traced its ground stop to a newly installed router at an Arkansas facility. Thousands of connection attempts overwhelmed the agency's telecommunications network during an upgrade project, disrupting communications and radar feeds at 17 of its 22 air traffic control centres.

“This is 50-year-old equipment, and it has to be changed,” Trump said, arguing that outdated infrastructure needed a complete overhaul rather than piecemeal upgrades.

Meanwhile, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told lawmakers the incidents were not a “coordinated or state-sponsored attack”.