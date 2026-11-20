A new CSR policy that would open corporate social responsibility funding to a much wider range of startups is being drafted and will go to the government for approval, Dr Bhaskar Chatterjee, widely known as the ‘Father of CSR in India’, told WION.

Under Schedule VII of the 2013 law, CSR money can go to incubators only if they are funded by the Central or State government, a public sector undertaking or a government agency. The provision was last amended in 2020. “Incidentally, the current Schedule VII of the 2013 legislation allows us only a certain category of incubators, mostly government-funded,” Chatterjee said.

Bhaskar Chatterjee is widely known as the "Father of CSR in India" and played a central role in shaping the country's mandatory CSR framework. He was instrumental in framing and issuing the CSR guidelines for public sector enterprises in April 2010. He later helped get Section 135 into the Companies Act of 2013 and shape the rules that followed. That provision is widely described as making India the first country to legally require eligible companies to spend on CSR. From 2013 to 2016 he was Director General and CEO of the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), where he led the National Foundation for CSR. He also co-authored a book chapter explaining the origins of the mandate, known as the "Chatterjee Model". A former Secretary to the Government of India, he is now Principal Advisor at AIC Techno.

Speaking on the sidelines of the CSR Unconference, "Funding Bengal's Impact Economy," at AIC Techno in Kolkata, Chatterjee singled out one problem: the rules on who can receive CSR money for incubation.

"Incidentally, the current Schedule VII of the 2013 legislation allows us only a certain category of incubators, mostly government-funded," he said. The rule was added in 2020, and he argued the ground has shifted since.

The landscape, he said, has changed dramatically, and the provision now needs to be explained and opened up to private startups and incubators, and to rural poor startups.

"Will make a difference where it's needed," Chatterjee said. "Will bring inclusivity in rules and regulation."

‘We need to get our act together’

Chatterjee was blunt about where West Bengal stands. Other states, he suggested, are already moving faster.

"We need to get our act together," he said. "Odisha has gone so far ahead."

He added that there is a "whole new slew of opportunities" and that "we should maximise them."

Start at the idea stage

Chatterjee said the coming policy must also change when CSR support reaches a startup. In his view, mentorship has to begin at inception, when an idea is still finding its feet.

"Startups need help at the inception point," he said. "Idea can sometimes be turned into a revenue model. Mentorship should begin there."

The upcoming startup policy of Bengal, he said, must address handholding at the inception level, and then at the development stage: how to make the venture stable, how to attract investors, and "will it make business sense to investors?"

The nine-point blueprint

Chatterjee's keynote laid out the nine-point national agenda for CSR 2.0:

Continuous research to build an evidence base for CSR. From expenditure to impact: making CSR sustainable, durable and measurable. A professional cadre for CSR, with specialised degree, diploma and executive programmes. "Like finance has CAs and marketing has MBA professionals," CSR needs trained practitioners, the agenda argues. AI and digital technology for last-mile accountability, including real-time, verifiable, on-ground data and early warnings when projects fall behind. Innovation-led social transformation, with CSR as a "laboratory" for climate resilience, digital inclusion, AI, future-of-work skilling, ageing populations, mental well-being, water security and the circular economy. Government–corporate convergence, making CSR a "force multiplier" for national development. Institutionalised social audit, with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) helping develop trained Social Auditors, since financial auditing alone cannot show whether projects achieved their purpose. A unified trinity of CSR, ESG and sustainability, integrated but with their distinct legal and strategic roles kept. Collaboration and partnerships, moving "from individual action to collective impact."

What Bengal heard

The Unconference, hosted by AIC Techno Innovation and Incubation Council, an initiative of Techno India University supported by Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, brought together CSR leaders, social entrepreneurs and ecosystem builders. Sessions covered CSR legislation, Schedule VII and the funding structures available to impact initiatives. Startups, social businesses, Section 8 companies and non-profits pitched their work in an Impact Pitch Session, followed by a dialogue with corporate leaders on partnership pathways.

On the programme's purpose, Chatterjee said: "CSR has the potential to play a significant role in addressing developmental challenges when resources are directed towards well-planned, sustainable and measurable interventions. It is important to build a better understanding of the regulatory framework, identify credible organisations and encourage meaningful partnerships. Platforms such as this Unconference can help bring these stakeholders together and strengthen the way CSR is channeled towards social impact."

Pauline Laravoire, Sustainability Director at Techno India Group and Vertical Head, Social Innovation, AIC Techno, said: "Building a strong impact economy requires more than funding alone. It calls for innovative solutions, an enabling ecosystem and stronger connections between social enterprises, non-profits and the corporate sector."