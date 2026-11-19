Pakistan fast bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar has admitted that players from his own team were also involved in ball tampering, as the 2018 Australian Sandpaper scandal has returned to the spotlight. Akhtar’s comments come amid fresh debate over the ball-tampering incident involving Australia during the 2018 Cape Town Test. While asking people to move on from the controversy, the former pacer admitted that such practices were not limited to Australian cricket.

Speaking on Wisden Scoop, Akhtar claimed that Pakistan players used bottle tops to change the condition of cricket balls.

“Let go of it (Sandpaper gate), why are you making a huge fuss out of it? I understand this will damage their cricket - it damaged our cricket too. We used bottle tops, not sandpapers. We used to change the balls and everything,” Akhtar said.

He said the truth should come out but questioned the need to keep the controversy alive. Akhtar also agreed that Australia’s actions were wrong.



The debate resurfaced after Usman Khawaja discussed the scandal in his autobiography Sabr. He claimed that the entire Australian team knew about the use of sandpaper during the 2018 Newlands Test.

This was different from the position taken by Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, who denied having any knowledge of the incident.

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Sharing his own experiences, Akhtar also questioned Khawaja’s timing.

“I’ve got a lot to say about my old teammates, but I wouldn’t. I cannot throw them under the bus. There was a time when I thought I am playing against 22 guys because every guy that I played against was under scrutiny for match fixing. So, I didn’t know who to trust,” Akhtar claimed.

“So what Usman said - it has to be a team decision, cannot be a couple of guys’ decision. We used to play with the cricket balls, and I did all sorts of things. But the whole team knew it. What they did was wrong. Uzi did the right thing, but the timing could have been better than this,” he added.