Elon Musk's six-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, gave an enthusiastic endorsement of China during the billionaire's visit to Shenzhen on Thursday (Nov 19). Asked by his father whether he loved the country, the young boy promptly replied, "Yes", prompting laughter during a meeting with a senior Chinese trade official.

The brief exchange, captured in a video, offered a lighter moment during Musk's high-profile visit to the southern Chinese technology hub. Musk, who heads Tesla and SpaceX, described himself as a "huge fan" of China and its technology before turning to his son, who was seated beside him. A video of the interaction is winning hearts online. Watch it here:

Why did Musk call China a 'toy paradise'?

Explaining his son's enthusiasm, Musk pointed to China's enormous manufacturing base and its role in producing consumer goods. "China makes everything, almost everything," he said. "China is a toy paradise. His toys are made here," he added, explaining why his son had long wanted to visit the country.

The interaction quickly attracted attention on Chinese social media, where the young boy already enjoys considerable popularity.

Musk makes first public visit to Shenzhen

Musk's appearance in Shenzhen marks his first publicly reported visit to the city, although he has travelled to China several times, including visits to Shanghai and Beijing.

He is part of a US business delegation accompanying President Donald Trump for the two-day APEC summit. During the visit, Musk also praised China's architecture, natural landscapes and railway network, while calling for stronger cooperation between Washington and Beijing.

He encouraged Americans to visit China, arguing that "you can't understand China unless you visit."

Musk's son previously won over Chinese fans

This is not the first time X has attracted attention in China. During Trump's earlier visit to Beijing in May 2026, the boy accompanied his father to the Great Hall of the People.

Dressed in a Chinese-style silk jacket and carrying a tiger-faced shoulder bag, he was filmed walking alongside Musk. The outfit and accessory reportedly sold out quickly on Chinese e-commerce platforms.