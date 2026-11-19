New Delhi: The legal representative of former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina has written again to the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, attaching a signed authorisation from her in an effort to obtain a new passport and National Identity Card.

In a letter dated 19 November addressed to the Bangladesh High Commission, Steven Powles KC of London’s Matrix Chambers said he was seeking an update on the request made on 9 November. He noted press reports that the High Commission had received the application but required confirmation that he was acting for Ms Hasina.

“I accordingly attach to this letter a signed authorisation to act on her behalf,” Mr Powles wrote. “We look forward to your reply as a matter of urgency.”

The attached document, dated 9 November and bearing Ms Hasina’s signature, states that she authorises Mr Powles to submit the request for a new passport and National Identity Card. It identifies her as a Bangladeshi national currently residing in India, born in Tungipara on 28 September 1947.

The follow-up comes after Bangladeshi officials rejected the original request. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir said the country does not issue passports to “a terrorist” or “fugitive criminal” and instead called for her extradition under the existing treaty with India. Dhaka has maintained that any return should take place through formal extradition procedures rather than ordinary travel.

Hasina, who led Bangladesh for more than 15 years, left the country for India on 5 August 2024 due to massive protests against her government. In November 2025, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal sentenced her to death in absentia on charges of crimes against humanity linked to the crackdown on protesters. She has rejected the legitimacy of the trial and described it as politically motivated.