The complicated lives of Georgia Miller and her daughter Ginny are far from settling down. After three seasons filled with family conflicts, unexpected revelations and troubled relationships, the mother-daughter duo is preparing to return with another chapter of their story. Netflix has now unveiled the first-look photographs from Ginny & Georgia season 4 and confirmed its premiere date. The upcoming instalment will bring back familiar faces while introducing new characters and exploring the consequences of the events that unfolded in the previous season.

When will Ginny & Georgia season 4 premiere?

Netflix has confirmed that Ginny & Georgia season 4 will premiere on January 21, 2027. The announcement, made on November 18, was accompanied by the first official pictures from the upcoming season, offering viewers a glimpse of the returning characters.

Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry will reprise their roles as Georgia and Ginny Miller, respectively. The new photographs feature the familiar faces from Wellsbury as the story moves forward following the dramatic conclusion of season 3.

Who is returning and joining the cast?

Alongside Howey and Gentry, the returning ensemble includes Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker, Sara Waisglass as Maxine Baker, Scott Porter as Paul Randolph, Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller, Jennifer Robertson as Ellen Baker and Raymond Ablack as Joe.

Katie Douglas, Chelsea Clark, Nathan Mitchell, Tameka Griffiths, Vinessa Antoine, Ty Doran and Nikki Roumel are also part of the returning cast. The upcoming season will welcome three new additions: Ali Skovbye as Rainn, Kataem O'Connor as Isaiah and Sunny Mabrey as Daisy.

With Georgia's past set to become increasingly significant and Ginny determined to change the direction of her family's future, the fourth season promises another complicated chapter for the Millers. The first three seasons of Ginny & Georgia are currently available to stream on Netflix.

What to expect from Ginny & Georgia Season 4?

The fourth season will pick up after Georgia manages to avoid a murder conviction following Tom's death. However, escaping the legal consequences does not mean that her personal life will become any easier.

The Miller family is once again dealing with financial problems, while Georgia is expecting a child and remains uncertain about the identity of the father. Her past also threatens to catch up with her, suggesting that the family may have to confront secrets that have remained unresolved for years.