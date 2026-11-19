Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, made his debut in Indian cinema in the most unlike a star kid way, in the director's chair with the show The B***ds of Bollywood, which was a dig and a comical commentary on tinsel town and the celebs themselves.

After the first season was a hit, now the question is when part 2 is coming, and Jr. Khan has given an update on it.

Aryan, who rarely smiles and doesn't say much in public, made a huge statement with his show, and spared no one. Now the world wants more, and we know that work on it is going on.

Now, achieving another feather in his cap as he was named in TIME100 NEXT, and speaking to the magazine, the director was asked about the update on how he is progressing on the story. On this, he said that the, ''story is the same.''

“Now how you can make that different, and how you add a spin on it, and how you tell it, is what filmmaking really is,” he says.

In an interview elsewhere, Khan said,“I am good at bringing ideas to life, from getting them down on paper to seeing things through to execution.”

What Ba***ds of Bollywood revolves and how the story will move forward?

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is Khan's directorial debut, a 7-episode satirical dramedy on Netflix that mocks Bollywood itself. The story revolved around outsider Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), whose debut film makes him a star overnight.

He falls for Karishma Talvar (Sahher Bambba), but her father, superstar Ajay Talvar (Bobby Deol), tries to sabotage him. The twist reveals Ajay is Aasmaan's biological father, making him and Karishma half-siblings. Season 2 is likely to explore Aasmaan's struggle with his new star-kid identity, his broken love story, and Bollywood cashing in on the scandal by casting the family together.