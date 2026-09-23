/The Ba***ds of Bollywood Season 2 confirmed? Aryan Khan’s Netflix show to start filming in March: Report

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is expected to return for another season after the success of the first chapter. Starring Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Mona Singh and Raghav Juyal, the Netflix series was a directorial debut by Aryan Khan.

Ba***ds of Bollywood Season 2

According to Variety India, The Ba***ds of Bollywood Season 2 will begin filming in March 2027, with the show expected to bring back familiar faces including Lakshya as Aasmaan Singh, Sahher Bambba as Karishma Talvar, Bobby Deol as Ajay Talvar, Raghav Juyal as Parvaiz and Anya Singh as Sanya.

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Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari and Rajat Bedi are also expected to reprise their characters.

Storyline and other details about the upcoming season are still under wraps.

Previously, writer Bilal Siddiqi had spoken about another season but had not publicly confirmed an official renewal at the time.

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The series marked Aryan Khan's debut as a writer and director. He created and directed the series and co-wrote it with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. Gauri Khan serves as the producer under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner.

The seven-episode first season premiered on Netflix on September 18, 2025, and the story followed Aasmaan Singh as he tries to find his place in the Hindi film industry.

His career takes off and but he finds himself caught between professional rivalries and his relationship with Karishma Talvar, the daughter of superstar Ajay Talvar.

The series was packed with satire, comedy, drama and action.

WION's review of the series reads, "Just like the name suggests, the show portrays the behind-the-scenes sides of Bollywood, revealing the foul-mouthed side, their debt issues, insecurities, and common man concerns, all on a grand scale."