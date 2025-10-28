Shashi Tharoor responds to allegations of ‘paid review’ as he praises Aryan Khan’s show

A day after Congress leader Shashi Tharoor praised Aryan Khan’s web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the senior politician has hit back at his trolls who had alleged that his post was a “paid review”. Tharoor has shared a post on X, clarifying his stance.

Shashi Tharoor hits back at ‘paid review’ claims

On Sunday, Tharoor took to X, to pen a note of appreciation for Aryan and superstar Shah Rukh Khan after watching The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The politician called the show ‘OTT Gold’.

After Tharoor praised the show in a long post on X, some social media users took jabs at him. One commented, “Shashi Tharoor’s new side business – paid reviews.”

The senior politician decided to give a sharp reply to the troll and wrote,

On Monday, Tharoor took to X to hit back at the allegation. In his response, Tharoor wrote, "I’m not for sale, my friend. No opinion I express has ever been paid for by anybody, in cash or in kind."

What Shashi Tharoor said about Aryan Khan and his show

Tharoor revealed that he watched The Ba***ds of Bollywood on his sister’s recommendation over the weekend and loved it.

“I’ve been battling a cold & cough and cancelled engagements for two days. My staff and my sister, @smitatharoor, persuaded me to turn my eyes away from the computer part of the time towards a @NetflixIndia series, and it’s one of the best things I have ever treated myself to: absolute #OTT GOLD,” Tharoor wrote.

He continued, “Just finished watching Aryan Khan's directorial debut, “The Ba***ds of Bollywood”, and I'm left grasping for words of praise. It takes time to grow on you, but then you’re irresistibly hooked! The writing is sharp, the direction is fearless, and the sheer audacity of this satire is just what Bollywood needed. A genius, often hilarious, sometimes moving, and always unflinching look beyond the glamour, sending up every cinematic cliche with razor-like wit — and a series of insider jokes that let the audience into the act & behind the scenes.”

Wrapping up his post, Tharoor shared, “The seven compelling episodes mark the arrival of a true storytelling powerhouse. Take a bow, Aryan Khan—you’ve delivered a masterpiece: “TheBa***dsOfBollywood” is brilliant! @iamsrk: from one father to another, let me say: you must be so proud.”

About Aryan’s show

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan made his debut as a director with the show, which premiered on Netflix on September 18. The satirical comedy, starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, and Bobby Deol in lead roles, received good reviews from the audience.

A satire on the Hindi film industry, the show explores the power struggles within Bollywood and the challenges faced by outsiders trying to make it big in the film industry. The show also features Anya Singh, Mona Singh and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal parts.