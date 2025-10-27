/Shashi Tharoor watches Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood, calls its ‘OTT GOLD’

Aryan Khan and his web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood have a new fan- Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. The politician recently binge-watched the show and heaped praises for Khan, calling the series ‘OTT Gold’. Tharoor took to social media on Monday and revealed that he watched the show on his sister’s recommendation and enjoyed it.

What Shashi Tharoor wrote on social media

Taking to X, Tharoor heaped praises for Aryan Khan, calling his direction fearless and writing sharp.

"I’s one of the best things I have ever treated myself to: absolute #OTT GOLD!," a part of Tharoor's post on X read, right before he gave a detailed review of the series.

The Congress leader said that while the series may take some time to grow on the viewer, it ensures that they are eventually "irresistibly hooked".

"The writing is sharp, the direction is fearless, and the sheer audacity of this satire is just what Bollywood needed. A genius, often hilarious, sometimes moving, and always unflinching look beyond the glamour, sending up every cinematic cliche with razor-like wit — and a series of insider jokes that let the audience into the act & behind the scenes," Tharoor further wrote.

Here’s the full post that Tharoor wrote on The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

“I’ve been battling a cold & cough and cancelled engagements for two days. My staff and my sister, @smitatharoor, persuaded me to turn my eyes away from the computer part of the time towards a @NetflixIndia series, and it’s one of the best things I have ever treated myself to: absolute #OTT GOLD!

Just finished watching Aryan Khan's directorial debut, “The Ba***ds of Bollywood”, and I'm left grasping for words of praise. It takes time to grow on you, but then you’re irresistibly hooked! The writing is sharp, the direction is fearless, and the sheer audacity of this satire is just what Bollywood needed. A genius, often hilarious, sometimes moving, and always unflinching look beyond the glamour, sending up every cinematic cliche with razor-like wit — and a series of insider jokes that let the audience into the act & behind the scenes.

The seven compelling episodes mark the arrival of a true storytelling powerhouse. Take a bow, Aryan Khan—you’ve delivered a masterpiece:

“TheBa***dsOfBollywood” is brilliant! @iamsrk: from one father to another, let me say: you must be so proud!! #AryanKhan #Bollywood #MustWatch”

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Directed by Aryan Khan who is also the co-writer of the show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood features Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Ananya Singh, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol and Mona Singh in key roles. The show takes the viewers inside the workings of film industry and takes dig at almost everyone and everything.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix.