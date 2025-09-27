/Big update! Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood season 2 is in works, reveals Rajat Bedi

Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, took his first step into the industry as a director and has proven his talent with the prolific work in Netflix show The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Released on Sept 18, the satirical show has been making noise ever since for its performances, dialogues, and cameos.

While the seven-episode season got a stunning response from the critics and audience alike, it has now been revealed that the second season of the series is in the works.

Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood Season 2 is in the works.

The news about a second season being in development has been circulating for some time. However, actor Rajat Bedi has now confirmed it. Rajat, who portrays Jaraj Saxena in the show, stated that the second season is indeed in progress.

During a conversation, Rajat said, “Yes, season two is happening. It’s in the works. I’m hopeful that audiences are going to see more of me in the second season.”

Recalling the story of how he was cast in the show, he said, “One day, I got a surprise call from a colleague that Aryan is looking for me. I was in Canada at that time. Aryan’s office got in touch with him and he told me that Aryan wants to meet me. I rushed to Mumbai. I remember the date also. It was December 21-22, 2022. Aryan came to receive me. He was very nervous about meeting me. He was planning for days about what he wants to talk to me.”

In the show, Bedi plays the character of actor Jaraj Saxena, who is struggling to make a comeback. Bedi's character in the show has garnered a positive response.

Apart from Bedi, the Ba***ds of Bollywood stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Gautami Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Anya Singh.

Apart from the series regulars, the show has cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli and many others.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood review

WION's Pragati Awasthi called Aryan Khan's show fun.