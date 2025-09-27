/Big update! Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood season 2 is in works, reveals Rajat Bedi

Released on Sept 18, Aryan Khan's show is a bold satire on tinsel town with a fictional story of an outsider becoming a superstar and getting stuck in this life of showbiz.
Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, took his first step into the industry as a director and has proven his talent with the prolific work in Netflix show The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Released on Sept 18, the satirical show has been making noise ever since for its performances, dialogues, and cameos.
While the seven-episode season got a stunning response from the critics and audience alike, it has now been revealed that the second season of the series is in the works.
The news about a second season being in development has been circulating for some time. However, actor Rajat Bedi has now confirmed it. Rajat, who portrays Jaraj Saxena in the show, stated that the second season is indeed in progress.
During a conversation, Rajat said, “Yes, season two is happening. It’s in the works. I’m hopeful that audiences are going to see more of me in the second season.”
Recalling the story of how he was cast in the show, he said, “One day, I got a surprise call from a colleague that Aryan is looking for me. I was in Canada at that time. Aryan’s office got in touch with him and he told me that Aryan wants to meet me. I rushed to Mumbai. I remember the date also. It was December 21-22, 2022. Aryan came to receive me. He was very nervous about meeting me. He was planning for days about what he wants to talk to me.”
In the show, Bedi plays the character of actor Jaraj Saxena, who is struggling to make a comeback. Bedi's character in the show has garnered a positive response.
Apart from Bedi, the Ba***ds of Bollywood stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Gautami Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Anya Singh.
Apart from the series regulars, the show has cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli and many others.
WION's Pragati Awasthi called Aryan Khan's show fun.
In this show, Aryan has done a superb job when it comes to how smartly he presented the greyer shades of the industry through biting sarcasm on stardom, politics, media, and the eternal struggles of showbiz. The series comes through someone who has lived and breathed this world. That said, the accurate screenplay and the barrage of cameos do tend to overshadow the script, which stumbles at several points. When it comes to performances, it was Raghav Juyal who gave a standout performance. He was the real fun, and most of the credit goes to him. The scene where he sings for Emraan Hashmi, who appears as an intimacy instructor, will have you in splits. His comic timing is impeccable, and his performance feels so real and effortless that it never feels that he's performing a character - it’s just Raghav being Raghav - authentic, natural, and hilarious.