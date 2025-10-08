/Sameer Wankhede tells the court his wife and sister are being trolled due to The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede has claimed that he, his wife and his sister have become targets of trolling after the release of Aryan Khan’s web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Wankhede has sued the show and its makers for defamation over a character which he claims parodies him.

Court issues notice to SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the producers of the series, Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix, over a lawsuit filed by Wankhede alleging defamation in the series. The series was created by Aryan Khan, backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s production company, and is streaming on Netflix.

Wankhede had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court last month and the court had dismissed his plea, stating it was ‘not maintainable’. After the former NCB officer filed an amended suit, the court issued summons to the defendants. "We appreciate that there is cause in your favour to approach this court but there is a process to be followed," the court said.

Wankhede questions trolling

Appearing for Wankhede, senior advocate Sandeep Sethi said, "In reference to the series, there are posts trolling me, my wife and my sister. Ex facie defamatory. It's shocking. They (defendants) are surely not defending those posts."

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The series was released on Netflix in September and is a satire on the Hindi film industry. One episode in the series shows a plainclothed cop raiding a Bollywood party and detaining an actor on charges of possessing drugs. The scene and the cop, many felt, bore resemblance to Wankhede, a former NCB officer.

In his suit, Wankhede claims the show has been “deliberately conceptualised and executed” with the intent to malign his reputation in a “colourable and prejudicial manner”.

Wankhede had arrested Aryan Khan in 2021 after a raid on a cruise ship. Aryan spent three weeks in jail on charges of possession of drugs. All charges were dropped against him later. The Ba***ds of Bollywood is Aryan’s first project in showbiz.