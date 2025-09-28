/Sameer Wankhede breaks silence on defamation row over Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede has issued his first public response after filing a defamation lawsuit against Netflix, Aryan Khan, and Red Chillies Entertainment over the web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

While addressing the press in Mumbai on Saturday during an awareness drive on drug abuse, Wankhede was asked about the legal battle. Keeping his statement short, he said, “I don’t want to comment on this. All I will say is, Satyameva Jayate (truth alone triumphs).”

Why Wankhede sued Netflix and Aryan Khan

The IRS officer, who made headlines in 2021 for arresting Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a high-profile drug case, has alleged that the series portrays him in a defamatory and misleading manner. In his plea, Wankhede sought ₹2 crore in damages, stating that the compensation would be donated to Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital.

One of his major objections is to a scene in which a character, allegedly based on him, utters the national motto “Satyameva Jayate” and then makes an obscene gesture.

According to Wankhede, this violates the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. He also claimed that the series was “deliberately conceptualised to malign” him, especially while legal cases involving him and Aryan Khan remain pending before the Bombay High Court and the NDPS Special Court.

Delhi High Court’s response

On Friday, the Delhi High Court refused to entertain Wankhede’s defamation petition in its current form. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav observed that his plaint was “not maintainable in Delhi”, though it could be amended if he demonstrated that defamation occurred in multiple jurisdictions, including Delhi. Wankhede’s lawyer, senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, agreed to revise the application. The court has not set a fresh hearing date yet.

Aryan Khan’s debut in the spotlight

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, was released on Netflix and produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s company, Red Chillies Entertainment. The show has been under scrutiny since its release, with Wankhede alleging that it unfairly damages his reputation.

For context, Aryan Khan was arrested in 2021 during a cruise ship raid conducted by Wankhede’s NCB team. He spent three weeks in jail before being granted bail and later received a clean chit in the case.