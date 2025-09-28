/Zubeen Garg's family files complaint with CID, accuses manager

Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg's family has reportedly taken action to probe the singer's death in Singapore on Sept 19. The singer's family has reportedly filed an online complaint with the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over his death.

The complaint has been registered by Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, his sister-in-law, Pamie Borthakur, and his uncle, Manoj Borthakur.

Zubeen Garg's family takes action and files a complaint

The family members of the ‘’Ya Ali'' singer have filed a complaint against his manager, Sidharth Sarma, and the organiser of the Northeast India Festival in Singapore, Syamkanu Mahanta.

The singer's family has accused them of 'negligence,' as they have sought a detailed investigation into the case, according to sources.

Garg's uncle, Manoj Kumar Borthakur, has told PTI that they had sent the complaint through email on Saturday (Sep 27).

"We want a thorough probe into the circumstances of his death," he said.

A senior police officer said, "We have received a complaint from Garg's family and are examining it."

The Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is currently investigating the singer's death and will acknowledge the complaint. On September 26, the Assam Police's CID issued notices to individuals who were with the singer during the incident in Singapore. These individuals have been requested to appear before the police within ten days.

"Investigation into Garg's death is continuing. Today, we served notices to all persons familiar with the incidents leading to his death. They have to come and give their statements within 10 days," the officer said.

The complaint comes after the Assam government banned Mahanta, the chief organiser of the North East India Festival, who has been accused in the CID complaint. He has not been allowed to organise any within the state.