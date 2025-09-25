/Zubeen Garg’s last film Roi Roi Binale set to release in October, wife Garima Saikia gives details

Zubeen Garg’s widow, Garima Saikia, has revealed that the late singer-actor’s last film, Roi Roi Binale, will be released in theatres in October. Zubeen was reportedly ‘passionate’ about his film, which is now in post-production stage, Garima revealed.

After the emotional and grand final rites of Zubeen Garg on the outskirts of Guwahati on Tuesday, Garima spoke in detail about Zubeen’s last film to news agency ANI. Garima revealed that, "We were working on a film, Roi Roi Binaale, which will be his last film. And he was very passionate about it. So he was planning to release it on October 31. So maybe now we have to start working on the film. And keep the date as he thought."

Garima Saikia’s regret

The late singer’s wife expressed regret over not being able to use Zubeen’s voice in the movie. The singer died in Singapore last week before doing his dubbing for the film.

"I regret that his voice dubbing did not happen because he had also acted in this film and in a very different role. He was very excited about it. He would have come as a blind artist. So it's a purely musical love story. I think people would love it, too. But we couldn't dub his voice. So that will be a void in the film. But other music and everything was done," added Garima.

Zubeen cremated with full state honours

Zubeen was cremated on Tuesday with full state honours in Kamarkuchi village in Sonapur near Guwahati. The final rites were performed by Zubeen's sister Palme Borthakur. Garima was seen in tears while paying her final tribute to her husband. A gun salute was given to Zubeen at the crematorium. Hundreds of people gathered at the crematorium to bid an emotional farewell to the beloved singer.

The mortal remains of the late singer were kept at the Bhogesawar Baruah Sports Complex for his fans and well-wishers to pay their tributes before his funeral.

The Assamese icon died in Singapore in last week after an alleged drowning incident. His body was flown to Delhi and later transported to Assam on a commercial flight that landed in Guwahati on Sunday morning. He was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival. He was 52 at the time of his death.