/Rajat Bedi on daughter Vera being compared to Kareena Kapoor, reveals Bollywood plans

Rajat Bedi, who recently returned to screens with Aryan Khan’s Netflix debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is making headlines again, but this time, not for his role as Jaraj Saxena. The spotlight has now shifted to his daughter, Vera Bedi, after her striking red-carpet appearance at the show’s premiere left social media buzzing.

Vera Bedi goes viral

The Mumbai premiere of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut became extra special for Rajat’s family when Vera walked the red carpet with her father for the very first time. Within hours, pictures and videos of her flooded social media, with many fans comparing her to Kareena Kapoor Khan.

While one user wrote, “Better than Kareena with blue eyes,” another commented, “Both kids are so beautiful.” A third added, “More beautiful than Kareena,” while others highlighted the resemblance to the actress’s aura and charm.

Rajat Bedi on daughter being compared to Kareena Kapoor

Reacting to the sudden frenzy, Rajat told Hindustan Times, “My whole family has got into the spotlight. It’s not just me alone. My children are exposed right now because of me and the show. They have gone viral, and it’s crazy.”

On Vera’s response to the comparisons, he explained, “She is just overwhelmed because that attention is not just from India, but global. People are calling from America, Canada, London, Dubai, everywhere. She is so simple, and she has never been exposed to anything like this. This was her first red-carpet event with me.”

How Rajat’s kids are handling fame

Having grown up in the film industry himself, Rajat is no stranger to the highs and lows of stardom. But he admitted he hasn’t yet sat his children down for a conversation about handling fame. “I have not yet spoken to them about how to deal with it. But they know they have to be humble and respectful with everyone. You’ll never see my children have any attitude with anyone. That being said, this is all so new to them, and they are also overwhelmed,” he said.

Will Vera enter Bollywood?

Interestingly, both of Rajat’s children seem inclined towards showbiz. His son, Vivaan Bedi, has already spent more than two years working closely with Aryan Khan on The Ba*ds of Bollywood and is now gearing up for his own launch. When asked about Vera’s future in the industry, Rajat revealed, “She is thinking about it. She never did, but now she is.”