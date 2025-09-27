/Shahid Kapoor’s Jab We Met Role was originally offered to THIS actor; Here’s why it didn’t happen

Bollywood’s beloved romantic drama Jab We Met (2007) is remembered for Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s iconic pairing as Aditya Kashyap and Geet Dhillon. But in a surprising revelation, Bobby Deol shared that he was the original choice for the film, and even put in efforts to get it made, before being dropped from the project.

Bobby Deol on losing Jab We Met

In a recent conversation with Raj Shamani, Bobby Deol opened up about the heartbreak he felt when he was sidelined from Imtiaz Ali’s directorial venture. He recalled first being impressed with Imtiaz’s storytelling after watching a rough cut of Socha Na Tha, starring his cousin Abhay Deol.

“I was bowled over and told Imtiaz I wanted to work with him no matter what. He had already written the script of Jab We Met, then titled Geet. I tried to pitch it to producers and actresses. Kareena sweetly heard it but said no at the time, and Preity Zinta could only commit after six months,” Bobby shared.

But things soon took a different turn. “The same producers who had initially rejected the project circled back, signed Imtiaz, cast Kareena, and brought Shahid Kapoor on board. I was heartbroken because I thought the role was mine,” the actor revealed.

‘I was heartbroken, but I hold no grudges’

Speaking candidly about the tough phase in his career, Bobby said, “I had no work, and the films I was getting were the typical Bollywood movies with no real spark. Losing Jab We Met broke my heart, but I have nothing against Imtiaz. He is one of the most talented directors in the industry. At that moment, he must have been insecure and had to make choices. It was not meant to be.”

Despite the disappointment, Bobby maintained that destiny had other plans. “At that time, it really broke me. But looking back, maybe it was not meant for me,” he said.

Social media reacts

After Bobby’s revelation, fans flooded social media with comments, with many saying they couldn’t imagine anyone else but Shahid Kapoor as Aditya Kashyap. “Shahid and Kareena were perfect. That chemistry made the film iconic,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Bobby would have been a misfit, though he tried hard to make the film happen.”

Bobby Deol’s career revival

Though he missed out on Jab We Met, Bobby’s career has seen a remarkable resurgence. His portrayal of Abrar Haque in Animal (2023) won him massive acclaim, marking his official comeback. He also impressed audiences again as Ajay Talvar in Aryan Khan’s Netflix release The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

The legacy of Jab We Met

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab We Met went on to become a cult classic, with Kareena Kapoor’s Geet and Shahid Kapoor’s Aditya etched into Bollywood history. The film’s timeless songs, witty dialogues, and emotional depth continue to make it one of the most celebrated romantic dramas of Indian cinema.