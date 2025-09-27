/ED files chargesheet against Raj Kundra in a crypto 'scam', he has Bitcoins worth Rs 150 crore

Businessman Raj Kundra and his wife, Shilpa Shetty, continue to face several serious allegations. On Friday (Sept 26), the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against Kundra in a bitcoin scam.

In the Bitcoin Ponzi scheme case, Kundra has been allegedly a beneficial owner of transactions worth Rs 150 crore.

ED files a chargesheet against Raj Kundra.

A month after Raj and Shilpa were accused of defrauding a businessman, Kundra has now been accused of benefiting and not just being a mediator. ED has claimed that Mr Kundra was in touch with crypto-scam mastermind Amit Bhardwaj, founder of gainbitcoin.com.

The government organisation has claimed that Kundra received 285 bitcoins, currently valued at ₹150.47 crore, from Bhardwaj. However, he has concealed the crucial information, such as the wallet addresses, to trace the bitcoins.

In the probe, ED has claimed that Kundra continued to have the bitcoins that were proceeds of crime.

The chargesheet was filed before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court. It has been claimed in Bhardwaj's statement that Kundra reached out to him through the social media platform LinkedIn.

In his statement, Kundra said that he got to know about this investment through his friend, Shlomi Amouyal, nicknamed Tom, an Israeli citizen. And it was he who played a crucial role as a mediator between Bhardwaj and Tom.

While Kundra has said that bitcoins were directly transferred to Tom’s digital wallet by Bhardwaj, but there is no proof of it.

“On being asked to provide documentary evidence to prove his claim that 285 bitcoins were transferred by Amit Bhardwaj to Tom and not him, Kundra failed to provide any documentary evidence in this regard,” ED claims.

Further, the ED has that Kundra did a sale transaction with his wife, Shilpa, of a property sale in Juhu that was made at “far below market rate” without any change in ownership.