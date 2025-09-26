/Shilpa Shetty did not receive Rs 15 crore from Raj Kundra, actress' lawyer calls report 'fake'



Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband, Raj Kundra, are facing several serious charges against them. One of the most recent allegations suggests that Kundra has allegedly transferred Rs 15 crore to a company owned by his wife, Shetty.

The recent claim comes after the star couple were accused of defrauding a businessman of Rs 60 crore. It has been reported that a tranfer of huge amount was found when the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police was investigating the case over the alleged defrauding.

Official Statement from Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Lawyer -

In light of these allegations, Shetty's lawyer has released a clarification regarding her client, calling all the reports circulating,'' fake''

In the statement, the lawyers claimed all reports of the Rs 15 crore transfer have been intentionally planted to defame Shetty.

‘’Reports are circulating in the print and electronic media that my client, Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra, had allegedly received an amount of Rs 15 crore from her husband, Raj Kundra, almost 10 years ago for a transaction which is allegedly being investigated by the Economic Offence Wing ( Mumbai ),'' the statement reads.

‘’No such amount was ever received by my client, Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and at this stage, we cannot reveal anything further as the matter is sub judice,'' they said.

The lawyers also mentioned that they can't say much about the matter as it's sub judice. But they are cooperating with the investigation agencies.

On Sept 25, it was reported that Shetty was summoned over a Rs 15 crore transaction.

Legal action against media houses

In the statement release, the lawyer also called out media houses for publishing mischievous news against the actress without any verified facts. They also warned of taking legal action.

The actress is going to file a plea at the Bombay High Court to seek relief against the defamatory campaign adopted by certain media outlets against her.

‘’At the outset, we would like to state that this piece of information is totally fake and mischievously intentionally planted in the public domain to defame my client.

We shall go to the root of mischief and adopt the due process of law to file criminal proceedings and civil damages against all the news articles circulated mischievously to defame my client.''

‘’All the articles that have been published online with fake stories and unverified facts shall face the consequences for their actions in the court of law,'' they said in a statement.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra charged with Rs 60 crore fraud.