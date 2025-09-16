/Shamita Shetty’s reveals her No-Gym cardio workout; Burn calories with THIS simple hack

Finding time for fitness in today’s busy lifestyle isn’t easy. Between long office hours, endless errands, and family responsibilities, many of us struggle to squeeze in a proper workout. But do you know actor Shamita Shetty has a smart and practical solution for a no-gym cardio routine?

Shamita Shetty’s fitness hack

Shamita Shetty recently posted on Instagram that when she can’t make it to the gym, she chooses stair climbing instead. Calling it a “simple yet effective cardio,” she reveals that she climbs up and down flights of stairs about five times a day.

According to her, this not only helps burn calories but also strengthens the glutes, hamstrings, core, and lower body muscles, making it a complete workout without any fancy equipment.

Why stair climbing work?

Unlike regular walking, stair climbing demands more effort since you’re moving against gravity. This boosts calorie burn, raises heart rate faster, and engages multiple muscle groups at once.

Key benefits of climbing stairs

Climbing stairs comes with multiple health benefits. It improves heart and lung function, boosts blood circulation, and lowers the risk of lifestyle diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease. Regular stair climbing also strengthens bones, while toning muscles and building endurance. Since it helps burn fat effectively, it supports weight management without the need for any special equipment.

To get the best results and avoid injuries, proper posture is important. Experts advise keeping your back straight, shoulders relaxed, and placing your entire foot firmly on each step. Avoid rushing or stomping, as this can put stress on the knees. Beginners should start with shorter flights and build up gradually.

While stair climbing is effective, it may not be suitable for everyone. Individuals with knee pain, hip problems, or chronic conditions should consult their doctor before starting. So the next time you spot a staircase, skip the elevator and your body will thank you!