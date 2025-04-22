6 Powerful Superfruits That Support Clean and Unclogged Arteries

Maintaining clean and unclogged arteries is essential for cardiovascular health, and certain superfruits are packed with nutrients that can help support this goal.
Rich in antioxidants like anthocyanins, blueberries reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, which are linked to plaque buildup in arteries.
Pomegranates are loaded with polyphenols that improve blood flow, reduce arterial plaque, and lower blood pressure.
High in monounsaturated fats and potassium, avocados help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and increase good cholesterol (HDL), promoting artery health.
Oranges are rich in vitamin C, fiber, and flavonoids, which help reduce cholesterol levels and prevent arterial stiffness.
Cranberries are packed with antioxidants that improve blood vessel function and reduce LDL cholesterol.
Grapes contain resveratrol, a compound that protects the lining of arteries and reduces inflammation.
