/Illegal Betting App case: Sonu Sood to Yuvraj Singh, list of celebrities summoned by ED

Many celebrities from different industries including cricketers and Bollywood actors have been summoned in the betting app case.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating 1xBet, an alleged illegal online betting platform accused of money laundering, tax evasion, and duping investors of crores. Despite being banned in India, the app resurfaced multiple times under different names, promoted widely through celebrity endorsements. The ED is now questioning stars from cricket, Bollywood, Tollywood, and Bengali cinema for their associations with the platform.
Actor Sonu Sood, widely respected for his philanthropic work during the pandemic, has been asked to depose on September 24. The ED seeks clarity on his association with platforms under the scanner and any financial links. Actress Urvashi Rautela, also the India brand ambassador for 1xBet, was summoned by the ED. She was expected to appear on September 16, but sources say she is yet to depose. Her role as an official face of the brand has drawn particular scrutiny. Former TMC MP and actress, Mimi Chakraborty and Ankush Hazra has already recorded her statement.
Indian cricket legends are also caught up in the probe. Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been summoned to appear before the ED on September 23. He has been asked to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Robin Uthappa is scheduled to appear before the agency on September 22. Shikhar Dhawan has already been questioned for over eight hours earlier this month. On August 13, former India all-rounder Suresh Raina was questioned by the ED for nearly eight hours. Harbhajan Singh too was grilled earlier this year in connection with the betting app.
Earlier in August, Rana Daggubati was called in for questioning. After initially missing a date in July, he appeared on August 11 to clarify his connection to the brand and promotional deals. Veteran actor Prakash Raj appeared before the ED on July 30. Actor Vijay Deverakonda was also questioned in August. He clarified afterward that his endorsements were for a legal gaming app (A23), not a betting platform. Summoned on Aug 13, Lakshmi Manchu was also for alleged links with betting-linked digital platforms.
Apart from actors and cricketers, the ED has also sought details from tech giants like Google and Meta, probing their role in advertising these apps. Statements from representatives have been recorded, indicating the investigation is expanding beyond celebrities into digital platforms enabling these promotions.