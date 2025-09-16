/Illegal Betting App case: Sonu Sood to Yuvraj Singh, list of celebrities summoned by ED

Actor Sonu Sood, widely respected for his philanthropic work during the pandemic, has been asked to depose on September 24. The ED seeks clarity on his association with platforms under the scanner and any financial links. Actress Urvashi Rautela, also the India brand ambassador for 1xBet, was summoned by the ED. She was expected to appear on September 16, but sources say she is yet to depose. Her role as an official face of the brand has drawn particular scrutiny. Former TMC MP and actress, Mimi Chakraborty and Ankush Hazra has already recorded her statement.

