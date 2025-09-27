Mumbai Police have arrested a man from West Bengal for allegedly issuing extortion threats to popular comedian and actor Kapil Sharma. The accused, identified as Dilip Choudhary, was nabbed from North 24 Parganas after Sharma received multiple threatening calls demanding ₹1 crore.

Seven calls in two days

According to officials, Kapil Sharma received nearly seven threatening phone calls between September 22 and 23. During these calls, Choudhary allegedly invoked the names of gangsters Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar to create fear. Apart from calls, he also sent intimidating videos to the comedian.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Crime Branch takes over investigation

The case was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch, which traced Choudhary’s location and brought him to Mumbai. A court has now remanded him in police custody until September 30. Investigators are probing whether the accused has any direct links with the mentioned gangsters or was misusing their names for financial gain.

Extortion attempts linked to Bishnoi gang

Just days earlier, Kapil Sharma’s personal assistant had also received a call from someone claiming to be part of the Bishnoi gang, demanding ₹1 crore and issuing death threats. Police are examining possible connections between the two incidents, although no concrete link has been established so far.

Security concerns after Canada attacks

This is not the first time Kapil Sharma has faced security threats. In July and August 2025, his newly opened Kap’s Cafe in Surrey, Canada was targeted in back-to-back firing incidents. Following the attacks, the Mumbai Police had already provided Sharma with additional security cover.

Also Read: Vivek Oberoi breaks silence on 2003 controversy with Salman Khan

MNS warning to Kapil Sharma’s Show

Adding to the controversies, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) recently issued a warning to The Great Indian Kapil Show after a celebrity guest referred to Mumbai as “Bombay” during the episode. MNS leader Ameya Khopkar reminded the makers that the city’s official name was changed to Mumbai in 1995 and demanded respect for the state’s identity.

Kapil Sharma’s work front

Kapil Sharma continues to remain one of India’s most celebrated comedians. He gained fame through hit shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. His latest Netflix series, The Great Indian Kapil Show, recently wrapped up its third season with actor Akshay Kumar as the finale guest. On the film front, Kapil is gearing up for Anukalp Goswami’s ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’, a sequel to his 2015 Bollywood debut.