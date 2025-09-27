/Lokah Chapter 2: Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan to continue the Malyalam superhero saga

Malyalam language superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, which released in cinemas on August 28, broke records and was praised by netizens and critics for the plotline and performance by the cast. The film, which emerged as one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time, is now set to be back with the second installment. The makers unveiled a promo featuring Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salman, which has already sent fans into a frenzy.

Netizens' reaction to Lokah Chapter 2 announcement

The makers dropped an announcement video on YouTube, bringing back Tovino Thomas as Michael, who is seen conversing with Charlie, played by Dulquer Salmaan. The clip titled When Legends Chill: Michael and Charlie, also teases the arrival of a new threat.

In the same clip, Michael also gives hints when he makes a remark stating, "his brother was released". For the unversed, the film will be helmed by writer-director Dominic Arun, which ensures the continuity of vision for the Malayalam superhero saga.

Netizens flooded the comment section, soon after the video as unveiled. One user wrote, "Dominic opened a whole new universe for us". Another user wrote, "I'm from Andhra Pradesh. I'm very excited and waiting eagerly for this kind of Cinematic Universe. DQ looking cool. This is the 3rd cinematic universe which I'm excited to watch after Kalki Cinematic Universe and Prashant Varma Cinematic Universe". "Dear team Lokah, we have high expectations for what's to come in the future chapters. We have faith in your capabilities and effort. Keep up the excellent work... Wishing you all the best with your future projects. Can't wait for the release!", wrote the third user.

All about Lokah film

The first part based fantasy fictional superhero film written and directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films.



It tells the story of a youthful woman, who uncovers mystical skills while facing personal hurdles. Meanwhile, as evil surfaces, she must embrace her powers and fate in a shifting world. Apart from Kalyani Priyadarshan, the film also features Naslen, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salim Kumar, Raghunath Paleri among others.