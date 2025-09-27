/Kantara-Chapter 1 advance booking day 1: Shows for Karnataka goes housefull, sells THIS much

With the trailer of Kantara: Chapter 1 released recently, netizens are awaiting the release of the film. Much to the excitement of fans, the advance booking of tickets has already opened up in Karnataka, and it has already gone housefull within no time. Let's delve into how many tickets the film has sold out and how much the figures have minted already before its release.

What is the collection of tickets and numbers on day one of advance booking?

According to the Sacnilk report, on day one of advance booking, the film has sold 47,210 tickets across all languages, with numbers Rs 4.11 crore. In Karnataka, the film had already collected Rs 3.92 crore with blocked seats.

The highest numbers in cities with blocked seats of Karnataka has been recorded in Bengaluru is Rs 3.13 crore, followed by Kundapura is Rs 3.82 lakh and Davanagere is Rs 3.81 lakh.

What do we know about Kantara Chapter 1?

The makers have curated an extensive war sequence for Kantara: Chapter 1 with national and international specialists, involving over 500 skilled fighters and featuring 3,000 people. This sequence was filmed in an entire town spanning 25 acres on rugged terrain, over a period of 45–50 days, making it one of the biggest sequences in the history of Indian cinema.

Hombale Films’ much-awaited Kantara: Chapter 1 stands as one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The creative team includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, all of whom have shaped the film’s powerful visual and emotional narrative.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 2, in languages, ie, Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.

Kantara: Chapter 1 controversy

Earlier during the filming, there were reports of the All Indian Cine Workers Association demanding an explanation after the death of junior artist MF Kapil. Reportedly, the AICWA claimed that Kapil drowned while filming a scene in the Souparnika River, Karnataka.

