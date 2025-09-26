Renowned singer Halsey, who is best known for her songs Without Me, Control, Colors, and Eastside, among others, has shared a rare update on her record label not allowing her to make a new album. How she has been coping with all of it, let's dive into more details. She has also shared about her life, which included her treatment of Lupus, her upcoming tour, and

Why is Halsey's record label not allowing her to make new music?

In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, talking about her making new music, she revealed, "I can't make an album right now—I’m not allowed to. That’s the reality, because ‘The Great Impersonator’ didn’t perform the way they thought it was going to."

She further said that her label is expecting album sales to mirror those of her 2020 double-platinum album, Manic. She said, "I can't do that every single time. That’s the hardest part of having been a pop star once. I’m not one anymore, but I’m being compared to numbers and to other people that I don’t consider lateral to me".

Halsey's update about her health

Halsey gave a health update about her illness via a TikTok video recently. She said, "Just coming on here to give you guys a speed round of updates. “I also can’t stand for like a week or more,” Halsey replied in a comment. “You guys see me between treatments where I have energy. The time flies by when I’m recovering, so it doesn’t seem like as long, but it’s definitely a while".

She further continued, "Shout out to your hubby for being a badass and sharing a dual diagnosis with me! Much love to both of you!”.