Veteran Hollywood actor William Shatner's news of being hospitalised recently had a health scare, which made fans. The actor who is best known for the portrayal of Captain James T Kirk in the Star Trek franchise gave a health update on social media after the news spread like wildfire. He had to urge his fans to calm down and reassured his fanbase that everything is fine.

William Shatner's health update, fans react

William Shatner took to his official Instagram handle and shared a photo of himself with the words, "Rumours of my demise have been greatly exaggerated!". He further said, "I overindulged. I thank you all for caring, but I’m perfectly fine. I keep telling you all: don’t trust tabloids or AI!".

Fans heaved a sigh of relief after seeing his post and wished him a speedy recovery. One user wrote, "I'm glad you're okay. I almost started crying". Another user wrote, "Love this Bill! Take good care, fine sir!". "We love you!!", wrote the third user.

The actor was recently rushed to the hospital after he reportedly experienced a sudden issue as his blood sugar levels fluctuated. The 94-year-old was at home when he suffered this health scare.

William Shatner's rise to global stardom

William Shatner is a renowned Canadian actor. He gained global recognition after his portrayal of Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek franchise, from his 1966 debut as the captain of the starship Enterprise in the second pilot of the first Star Trek television series to his final appearance as Captain Kirk in the seventh Star Trek feature film, Star Trek Generations (1994).

Other TV shows he has been part of include Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Studio One, Nero Wolfe, The Twilight Zone, One Step Beyond, The Ed Sullivan Show, The Defenders, and The Nurses, among others.