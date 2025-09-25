/Star Trek actor William Shatner rushed to the hospital after suffering a health scare

Actor William Shatner was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after suffering a health scare at his home. The Star Trek star legend reportedly experienced a sudden issue as his blood sugar levels reportedly fluctuated on Wednesday afternoon. The 94-year-old actor was at home when the paramedics arrived.

Emergency responders from the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived after Shatner called for help. Medical personnel rushed him via ambulance to a local hospital, where he underwent evaluation.

A source told TMZ that Shatner is reportedly now "doing good" and “resting comfortably.”

Shatner leads an active life

At 94, the acting legend keeps a busy and active life. He's recently appeared at fan conventions and continued working on projects connected to his legendary role as Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek.

Shatner achieved Hollywood stardom through his performance on the groundbreaking Star Trek television series, which premiered in 1966. The actor played the Enterprise captain in the series, which launched his remarkable career spanning over six decades.

When he appeared on the show On The Red Carpet Icons, Shatner reflected on his career. "Is there a 'Star Trek' moment that makes you especially happy that you were a part of over those years?" a reporter asked.