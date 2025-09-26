/Thama trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna's horror comedy hailed by netizens as 'another incoming blockbuster'

The trailer of Maddock's Thama, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna is finally out much to the excitement of fans. The trailer, which is a take of horror, suspense and comedy, on line of Twilight saga, has already created a buzz among netizens. Let's take a look at what the trailer of this film is all about and the verdict given by netizens it.

Trailer of Thama; netizens' reaction

The trailer begins with the scene of 'Yakshasan', a terrifying vampire who appears to be the main villain. The scene then switches to Ayushmann, who gets into the spotlight after he becomes a vampire. Fans are already hooked with the intense role in this horror-comedy, as he battles against the evil and gives justice to the innocent.



Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, also has an interesting role in the film. While Paresh Rawal and Faisal Malik have added their pinch of comedy in the scenes, as usual. With several key roles in the film, fans are waiting with much anticipation for the film.

Soon after the trailer was unveiled by makers, fans are already going gaga over the scenes and are expecting more. One user wrote, “Excited for Varun Dhawan Cameo as bhediya & Shraddha Kapoor Cameo as Stree.. thama blockbuster loading”. Another user wrote, “They nailed it. This Diwali, they made the bloody love story”. “Excited to see Ayushman and Nawazuddin together", wrote the third user.

All about Thama

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thama marks the fifth entry in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. The supporting cast includes Paresh Rawal and Faisal Malik among others. There are reports of Varun Dhawan will be making a cameo, in which he will be reprising his role from Bhediya, and rumours suggest that other popular characters from the universe may appear as well.