/D4vd case takes new turn! Did Celeste Rivas lie about her age to American singer?; Here's the truth

American singer D4vd's case involving the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas has taken a new turn! Ever since her decomposed body was found in the singer's registered car, the whole case has caught worldwide attention and has made it curious as to what led to the teen's death and how the duo is connected.

New details in the case of D4vd and Celeste Rivas

According to Daily Mail, two masked men were caught on video pacing outside the Hollywood Hills rental home, which was vacated by the singer D4vd, days after the police had raided the property in search of any kind of evidence.

The report also suggests that the D4vd was in an underage relationship with Celest. Sources have also claimed that D4vd first made contact with Rivas through the social media platform, Twitch, which is also a gaming platform, when she was only 12. Reportedly, so far, the authorities have not issued any update on their investigation, and no arrests have been made. Moreover, no suspects have been publicly named.

Celeste Rivas' brother, Matthew, has told TMZ that his family was aware of this alleged relationship. Reportedly, her family has told the publication that she had been dating someone called David before she disappeared. As per her brother, before her last appearance, she had left home, saying she was going to watch a movie.

D4vd pulls out of tour and other events.

Amid the investigation into the death of Celeste Rivas, the singer has cancelled the remainder of his US tour. The venues that include San Francisco and Los Angeles for the events had to be dropped, which he was supposed to perform for his Withered World Tour.

