After much anticipation, fans finally got a glimpse of Kantara Chapter 1 as the makers unveiled the trailer of Rishab Shetty's starrer. The film is a prequel to the blockbuster Kantara and features Rishab Shetty in the lead. With the premiere, the fans have already given their verdict on the film on social media platforms.

Trailer of Kantara Chapter 1 unveiled, fans' reaction

The intrigue around Kantara: Chapter 1 among the masses stems from the success of Kantara, released in 2022. As showcased in the trailer, there is a mystic element surrounding it, making it more exciting to look out for! The look and performance of Rishab Shetty in the trailer has already hyped up the netizens and are expecting something different and unique from this mythological action starrer.

Actor Gulshan Devaiah will be seen in the villainous role of King Kulasekhara, Rishabh will be seen in the role of the god's representative, in which he will be fight for people who are suffering from injustice.

Soon after the unveiling of the trailer, fans thronged the comment section and praised the scenes showcased in the trailer. One user wrote, “Pride of Indian cinema, made in Karnataka”. Another user wrote, “Okay guys, get ready to break all records”. “Goosebumps loading already”, wrote the third user.

All about Kantara Chapter 1

Hombale Films’ much-awaited Kantara: Chapter 1 stands as one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The creative team includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, all of whom have shaped the film’s powerful visual and emotional narrative.

The makers have curated an extensive war sequence for Kantara: Chapter 1 with national and international specialists, involving over 500 skilled fighters and featuring 3,000 people. This sequence was filmed in an entire town spanning 25 acres on rugged terrain, over a period of 45–50 days, making it one of the biggest sequences in the history of Indian cinema.