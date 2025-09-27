/Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding: Date, venue, guest list and key details revealed

If rumours are true, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are set to say ‘’I do'' this weekend. The much-in-love couple have largely have kept their wedding plans largely away from the media, and an official announcement is still pending. However, reports indicate that wedding preparations are underway, and the couple will tie the knot in a starry ceremony in Barbara, California. Ahead of the rumoured wedding, here are the details we know so far

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's rumoured wedding

Selena and Benny are reportedly getting married this weekend on Saturday (Sep 27), and the ceremony is going to be star-studded.

The preparations have started, and as per the photos released, the decorations have begun.

In the photos shared, the huge white tent has been set up amidst the palm trees at a private property. There is a second tent for the altar where Benny and Selena will take their vows.

The delivery trucks and rental crew have been spotted at the location ahead of the lavish wedding.

Who all are attending Selena Gomez's rumoured wedding

Talking about the guest, it has been reported that more than 170+ people are expected to attend.

Who will be attending the wedding is still a secret. But as per the rumoured wedding guests list, the stars who will be stepping out to witness Gomez's big day are Taylor Swift. The popstar is one of Gomez's longtime friends. However, it has been reported that her fiancé and football player Travis Kelce is going to miss the wedding as he will be playing the match in the weekend.

Paris Hilton is confirmed to attend the wedding. She will arrive at the wedding with her sister, Nicky Hilton.

She accidentally confirmed the news while speaking to Access Hollywood at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards alongside her sister, Nicky.

Selena confirmed that her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short have reportedly been invited.

Emily in Paris actress Ashley Park and Jennifer Aniston are also possible attendees.

Selena and Benny's relationship

Selena and Benny first collaborated in 2019 on the song I Just Can't Get Enough, along with J Balvin and Tainy. However, they began dating in 2023 after Benny attended his soon-to-be wife's 31st birthday.