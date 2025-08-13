From Kapil Sharma to Johnny Lever: India’s Highest Paid Bollywood Comedians

From Kapil Sharma to Johnny Lever, meet Bollywood’s highest paid comedians whose sharp wit and charm have earned them massive paychecks and net worths running into crores.
Comedy has always been a vital part of Bollywood. From TV icons to film legends, these comedians have proved that making people laugh is serious business. Here’s a look at Bollywood’s highest-paid comedians and their impressive net worth.
From small-town beginnings to becoming India’s comedy king, Kapil Sharma hosts The Kapil Sharma Show for a reported 50–90 lakh per episode. This, along with his films and endorsements, gives him an estimated net worth of around 300 crore.
A Bollywood legend with over 300 films under his belt, Johnny Lever’s impeccable timing still draws audiences. Charging around 2–3 crore per film, his net worth is estimated at 225 crore.
Known for his high-energy acts and mimicry, Krushna reportedly earns 10–12 lakh per episode on The Kapil Sharma Show. Along with reality shows, films, and events, his net worth stands at around 40 crore.
One of India’s top female comedians, Bharti Singh’s quick wit and charm earn her 6–8 lakh per episode. Add to that her hosting gigs and endorsements, and her net worth is estimated at 22 crore.
Sunil Grover is paid 10–12 lakh per episode of the Kapil Sharma Show and along with his film and OTT roles. His net worth is estimated to be around 21 crore.
With an unmatched presence in Bollywood comedies, Rajpal Yadav earns 1–1.5 crore per film. His decades-long career has brought him a net worth of about 50 crore.
Famous for his hilarious characters on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kiku charges 5–6 lakh per episode and has a net worth of around 25 crore.
From Bollywood comedies to Netflix specials, Vir Das has built an international career. His fees for stand-up tours and acting projects have earned him an estimated net worth of 75 crore.