/Sai Pallavi savage reply to AI-generated swimsuit images, netizens react

AI-generated videos have become one of the biggest threats in today’s world, with more and more celebrities taking significant steps against the unauthorised use of their images. Amidst all this, actress Sai Pallavi has also spoken out against her recent AI-generated photos that falsely showed her in a bikini. Instead of releasing a serious statement, the actress chose to respond with a sly dig.

A few days ago, Pallavi's sister, Pooja Kanna, shared several photos of them from the beach, in which the sisters are wearing wetsuits and what appeared to be beachwear. Shortly after posting the photos, Pallavi faced trolling from netizens regarding her outfit choices. Following Pooja's Instagram post, several AI-generated images of Pallavi went viral, leading to confusion among many users. Some criticised her outfit, while others came to her defence.

Sai Pallavi hits back at AI-generated videos

Sai Pallavi was recently on a trip with her sister, Pooja, who posted a series of photos on Instagram. Soon after, several morphed and AI-generated photos of the actress went viral.

In response, Sai Pallavi shared a montage video of her trip, writing:“PS: The above images are real and aren’t AI-generated."

The video shows the actress enjoying her vacation with her sister and family members. The clip shows her enjoying the picturesque locations, clicking selfies, and taking many other random shots, such as dolphins, getting matching tattoos, and much more.

The controversy began after Pooja shared beach photos with the caption “Beach high”, following which fake images of Pallavi in a swimsuit started circulating online. However, Pallavi’s witty caption quickly turned the situation around, and fans flooded her comments section with support.

One user commented,''Caption 😂🔥 don't worry Queen we know who you are ❤️''

Another wrote,''Love The Caption 💀🔥 We always Love You Queen ❤️''

Third wrote,''Roasted everyone with one Caption (post)🤣❤️‍🔥😂... Thank you n Love You QUEEN 🧿♥️''

