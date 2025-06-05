/Ginny & Georgia Season 3: Recap, plot predictions, returning cast, and more

(Photograph: Netflix )

What to expect from season 3?

Season 2 ended with a major shock, leaving viewers wondering if the game was finally over for the mastermind, Georgia, who landed behind bars on the very day of her dreamy wedding to Paul Randolph (Scott Porter). After that cliffhanger, one thing’s for sure that season 3 is going to be wild and unpredictable. Like seasons 1 and 2, the new entry will move forward with a lot of flashbacks, revealing more about Georgia's tragic life as a teen mom. What will be more interesting to watch is Austin’s role now that he’s aware of his mother’s dark and dangerous side. How will Georgia handle it all, her arrest, her new husband and her children?