/Ginny & Georgia Season 3: Recap, plot predictions, returning cast, and more

Published: Jun 05, 2025, 14:52 IST | Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 14:58 IST
Season 2 ended with a major shock, leaving viewers wondering if the game was finally over for the mastermind, Georgia.
1 / 6
(Photograph:Netflix)
Ginny & Georgia Season 3
They’re back! After a long wait, Ginny & Georgia Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix, bringing back the chaotic mother-daughter duo we all love. Starring Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey as Ginny and Georgia, Season 3 picks up right where Season 2 left off - Georgia being arrested for the murder of Tom Fuller, husband of her friend. With the release of the new season, here’s everything you need to know before you start binge-watching.
2 / 6
(Photograph:Netflix)
What to expect from season 3?
Season 2 ended with a major shock, leaving viewers wondering if the game was finally over for the mastermind, Georgia, who landed behind bars on the very day of her dreamy wedding to Paul Randolph (Scott Porter). After that cliffhanger, one thing’s for sure that season 3 is going to be wild and unpredictable. Like seasons 1 and 2, the new entry will move forward with a lot of flashbacks, revealing more about Georgia's tragic life as a teen mom. What will be more interesting to watch is Austin’s role now that he’s aware of his mother’s dark and dangerous side. How will Georgia handle it all, her arrest, her new husband and her children?
3 / 6
(Photograph:Netflix)
Recap of Ginny and Georgia Season 2
Season 2 kicked off with Georgia and Paul’s sweet love story as they moved in together, and everything's just peachy. As their dynamic with the kids began to improve, Austin’s father, Gil (Aaron Ashmore,) made a surprise return, revealing to Ginny the disturbing secret that Georgia had killed her first husband. Meanwhile, Ginny and Marcus’s relationship faced ups and downs. Eventually, Ginny decided to end her relationship with Marcus, but she will stay close to him. After having been each other's frenemies, Cynthia and Georgia grew closer, finding comfort in each other during tough times. For the sake of her friend's happiness, Georgia, as a mercy, killed Cynthia’s terminally ill husband, Tom Fuller, with a pillow. However, what Georgia didn’t realise was that her son Austin, saw her doing the murder.
4 / 6
(Photograph:Netflix)
What's the synopsis of season 3?
“It’s always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite like this. Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove – Is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?” reads the synopsis for Season 3.
5 / 6
(Photograph:Netflix)
How Many Episodes Are In Ginny & Georgia Season 3?
There are a total of 10 episodes in the third season - check them out below: Episode 1: “This Wouldn’t Even Be a Podcast” Episode 2: “Beep Beep Freaking Beep” Episode 3: “Friends Can Dance” Episode 4: “The Bitch Is Back” Episode 5: “Boom Goes the Dynamite” Episode 6: “At Least It Can’t Get Worse” Episode 7: “That’s Wild” Episode 8: “Is That a Packed Lunch?” Episode 9: “It’s Time for My Solo” Episode 10: “Monsters”
6 / 6
(Photograph:Netflix)
The Ginny & Georgia Season 3 cast?
Apart from s Brianne and Antonia, the season 3 cast includes - Felix Mallard (Marcus), Sara Waisglass (Max), Scott Porter (Mayor Paul Randolph), Diesel La Torraca (Austin), Jennifer Robertson (Ellen), Raymond Ablack (Joe), Katie Douglas (Abby), Chelsea Clark (Norah), Nathan Mitchell (Zion), Katelyn Wells (Silver), and more. The new entries in the show are Ty Doran and Noah LaManna.