Robert Pattinson is Bond, James Bond! But he's also Batman, Chris Hansen in Primetime, and Antinous in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

As the actor continues to take on multiple roles, and soon after he was announced as Bond, a meme started with everyone joking that he will take everyone's job. Joining the bandwagon, the UK government has also joined in and made fun of it.

On Wednesday, the UK government announced its youth employment initiative, but rather than keeping it serious, it took a fun dig at the actor, joking that Pattinson could apply to all of them.

The scheme aims to give more than 90,000 young people employment across the UK. Taking to Instagram, the government announced the initiative with an announcement Bond poster featuring Robert as 007 and a headline:

“Robert Pattinson to apply for all 90,000 jobs created for young people through youth employment scheme.”

It was a fun dig at the viral meme that has followed Pattinson ever since he was unveiled as Bond, that the seemingly over-employed star is coming for everyone's job.

What is the meme going on after Robert was announced as Bond?

Ever since Robert Pattinson was announced as the new James Bond, social media has been flooded with jokes that he is taking every job in Hollywood. With the line, Robert Pattinson is everywhere, with netizens making meme, that he may be making his political debut, or other saying that the audience might also be seeing him

One user wrote,''Pov: you're watching Doomsday ln theatres expecting RDJ as doom but Robert pattinson appears out of nowhere.''

Another user wrote,''Robert Pattinson to run as BJP's PM candidate.''

Third user wrote,''AI won't take my job. Robert Pattinson will.''

“If you have a job right now, that’s because Robert Pattinson doesn’t want it,” another person wrote.

Robert Pattinson as James Bond