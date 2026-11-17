Robert Pattinson is now the new James Bond. Years after Daniel Craig last played the 007 agent, Pattinson has been named the new Bond. As the news of the new James Bond spread online, fans had mixed reactions. Amid all the frenzy, an old clip of Pattinson attending the premiere of his film Remember Me has resurfaced.

The old clip has Pattinson speaking to the press ahead of the premiere of Remember Me in 2010. At one point, he is asked how good a Bond he thought he would be.

‘Quite big shoes to fill’

In Remember Me, Pierce Brosnan played Pattinson’s father. The journalist obviously referred to Brosnan’s stint as James Bond and asked Pattinson if he would ‘fancy’ a role like that, to which Pattinson said, "Oh, I don't know, quite big shoes to fill."

Furthermore, when asked how good a Bond he would be, Pattinson said, “If I did it right, probably pretty bad. Pretty embarrassing.”

All About James Bond



Robert Pattinson, best known for his roles in The Batman and The Odyssey, will take on the iconic role, ending years of speculation about who will play the next 007.

Robert Pattinson steps into the role following Daniel Craig's stint as 007, which spanned five films.

Craig first appeared as the secret agent in Casino Royale (2006), before bidding farewell to the character in No Time to Die in 2021. The film saw Bond make the ultimate sacrifice while trying to prevent a global threat.

The James Bond role has been played by six actors in the official Aeon Productions film series over the years, including Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.