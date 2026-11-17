Robert Pattinson's name as James Bond was not on anyone's bingo card for 2026. While he was on the list of probables, he was never among the top predictions. But now, his name has been officially announced with a first poster and a short video of him. While Pattinson and his 007 role is what everyone is talking about, amid all the buzz, renowned photographer Jaap Buitendijk, who shot the announcement video, has shared how this shoot was a totally different experience, saying it felt like he was a spy.

Looking at the secrecy around James Bond, the shoot and look test had been going on for months, but who was shooting for it was kept a secret. Now, the photographer has revealed the behind-the-scenes story of Pattinson's shoot.

A shoot shrouded in secrecy

The announcement video had Pattinson stepping out from the dark in a black suit, with a gun in his hand, and before he walks off camera, a truly classic Bond-style moment.

While the shoot and everything related to the Twilight star's casting was kept a secret, the photoshoot was also something that had to be done in complete secrecy. Hours after the big casting revelation was made, photographer Jaap Buitendijk, who had done hundreds of celebrity and movie shoots, called Bond's experience something that he didn't have in the past 30 years.

In a post shared on Instagram, Jaap shared that shooting the new James Bond was not just another assignment; it felt like a mission.

''In 30 years of photographing films, never has a job been quite so shrouded in secrecy. I felt like a spy!,'' he wrote.

''The 12-year-old me, lying on the carpet to get the best angle on my toy Bond car, firing

rockets and launching villains from the ejector seat, could never have imagined this moment,'' he added.

In the post, he also shared director Denis Villeneuve simple idea behind the introduction video, which they called, Identity confirmed.

''Director Denis Villeneuve had a beautiful, simple idea for the portrait: Bond emerging from darkness. I’ve always loved the tightly focused beam of a Fresnel light, so it seemed the perfect choice. As a boy, going to see the latest Bond film with my father was always one of the highlights of the year,'' he said.

Pattinson has a license to kill

Pattinson was unveiled as the next James Bond in a very sudden and unexpected way. Without any huge event, the announcement was simple made on a social media post.

With this Pattinson become the seventh actor to play the iconic British spy and the first one since Amazon MGM took the over the creative rights from longtime producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. However, they are still co-owners of the franchise.

Following the announcement, Pattinson shared a statement, saying that calling the role is a dream come true is an understatement.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” the Batman actor said.