The Anthropic IPO is getting a crypto twist. Tokens linked to the AI company’s shares are set to go live on BNB Chain on November 19, the day its stock begins trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ANT.

The announcement came from Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance. He said bStocks, Ondo and xStocks would bring Anthropic-linked tokens to the blockchain.

The move gives eligible crypto users another way to gain exposure to Anthropic’s market price. But there is an important distinction: buying these tokens does not necessarily mean owning Anthropic shares.

Binance’s $500 million Anthropic campaign fills up

The BNB Chain announcement follows a separate pre-IPO campaign launched through Binance Wallet on November 18. The campaign had a subscription cap of 500 million USDC and allowed eligible users to commit at least 100 USDC for a chance to receive ANTx, an Anthropic-linked token issued through xStocks.

The indicative price was set at 70-78 USDC per token, excluding a 5 per cent service fee. However, the campaign reached its entire 500 million USDC limit before the scheduled closing time.

Anthropic subsequently priced its IPO at $83 per share, above the indicative range. The offering values the company at around $1.5 trillion and is reported to have raised more than $81 billion.

A subscription did not guarantee an allocation. Participants could receive a full allocation, a partial allocation or none at all. Binance said unused funds would be returned.

The catch: Token holders do not own Anthropic shares

The biggest issue for investors is what these tokens actually represent. Binance’s campaign documents state that ANTx does not provide direct ownership of Anthropic shares. Holders do not receive voting rights, dividends or other shareholder rights. Binance also warned that the reserves backing the tokens may include cash or other eligible assets instead of Anthropic shares. It said it does not independently verify those reserves or guarantee one-to-one backing. In other words, a token tracking a share price is not automatically the same as holding that share.

Not all Anthropic tokens work the same way

Crypto platforms are offering different forms of Anthropic-linked exposure.

- ANTx: Binance Wallet’s campaign gives eligible participants a chance to receive tokenised exposure linked to the IPO price. Allocation is not guaranteed.

- bStocks and xStocks: Tokenised products designed to track the price of the underlying shares. Their structure and backing arrangements matter.

- ANTon: Ondo’s tokenised structured product offers economic exposure through a note, rather than direct shareholder ownership.

- Perpetual futures: Contracts linked to Anthropic’s expected share price allow leveraged bets on price movements. They do not deliver shares or provide IPO access.