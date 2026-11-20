A suspected Houthi missile strike has damaged the headquarters of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), in Riyadh. The strike hit the 80-storey PIF Tower in the King Abdullah Financial District, damaging windows across several floors and parts of its exterior. Saudi authorities reported no injuries, while the Houthis claimed attacks on Riyadh's financial district. The incident marks another escalation in attacks on Saudi Arabia amid the intensifying Yemen conflict.