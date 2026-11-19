A terrifying new chapter in global security has begun. Google warns that AI cyberattacks have entered an autonomous phase, while the FBI reveals hackers are weaponising the Artex AI framework to automate strikes on energy grids, manufacturing, and telecoms. At the same time, a watchdog report shows AI platforms leaking terrorist blueprints, and the United Nations is sounding the alarm over autonomous weapons. We break down why the world's top agencies say machines are taking over critical systems.