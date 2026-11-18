America is witnessing an extraordinary sequence of technology failures. Microsoft, the FAA, major banks, United Airlines, Apple and now the National Security Agency's classified communications network have all experienced disruptions. Washington insists there is no coordinated cyberattack and no evidence of hostile interference. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the incidents are unrelated. But the failures have triggered fresh fears about America's ageing digital infrastructure, cybersecurity vulnerabilities and the growing power of artificial intelligence.